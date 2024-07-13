SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 3,705.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,546 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.12% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,769. The company has a market capitalization of $651.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

