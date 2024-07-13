Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 704,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

