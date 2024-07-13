Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,068. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.41. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.