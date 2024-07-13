SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Update

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SRIVARU Price Performance
Shares of SVMH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,790,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,893,622. SRIVARU has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
SRIVARU Company Profile
