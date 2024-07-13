SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.27) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 267 ($3.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,786.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

