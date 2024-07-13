SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New $5.75 Price Target at CIBC

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its target price increased by CIBC from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 321.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 493,695 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 185.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

