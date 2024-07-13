Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 353.3% in June

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

STAF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

