Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 353.3% in June

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
STAF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
