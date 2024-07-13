STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several analysts have commented on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

