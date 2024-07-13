Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.22

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.22 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.21). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 7,277 shares traded.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £371.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.69.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
