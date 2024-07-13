Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

