Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $3,050.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.30.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,287,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

