STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 28,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,765,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in STERIS by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $221.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.23. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

