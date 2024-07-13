Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

