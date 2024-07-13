Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Crown Put Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,986 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average daily volume of 997 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $75.99. 956,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crown by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crown by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

