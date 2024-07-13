StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 80.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $102,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

