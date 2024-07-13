StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

