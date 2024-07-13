StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

