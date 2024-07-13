StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.