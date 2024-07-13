StockNews.com Downgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

