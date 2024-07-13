StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

