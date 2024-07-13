Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.37. 835,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,649. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

