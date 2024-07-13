Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SUGet Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

