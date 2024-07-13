Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after buying an additional 247,762 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after buying an additional 2,473,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

