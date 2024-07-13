sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $29.03 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and $186,851.24 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,891,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,022,870 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

