Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.