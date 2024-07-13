Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

ALL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. 1,097,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

