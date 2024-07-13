Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $87,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Village Farms International worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Village Farms International by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,040 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Trading Up 7.2 %

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 798,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

