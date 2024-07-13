Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Hubbell comprises 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.47. The company had a trading volume of 488,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.71 and a 200 day moving average of $375.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

