Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 377.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,175,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $559.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

