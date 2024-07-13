Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $440.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,274. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

