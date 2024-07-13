Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $144.74 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $144.74 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 610,285,901 coins and its circulating supply is 610,283,943 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

