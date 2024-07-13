Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.42% from the company’s previous close.

Synaptogenix Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SNPX stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

