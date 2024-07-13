Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Synovus Financial worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

