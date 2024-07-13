T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 608,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. 3,044,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,775. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

