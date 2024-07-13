Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $135.05 on Friday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.