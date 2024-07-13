Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,454 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 4.6% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.