TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

