Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.