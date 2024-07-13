TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 12,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,813. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.