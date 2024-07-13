TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TechPrecision Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TPCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 12,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,813. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.
About TechPrecision
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TechPrecision
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.