Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 229,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.6065 dividend. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

See Also

