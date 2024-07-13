Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $394.54 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001339 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,457,883,329,498 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
