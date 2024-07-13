TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $92.63 million and $8.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,887,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,924,341 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

