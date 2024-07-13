Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

