Tezos Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $777.15 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,880,198 coins and its circulating supply is 989,323,322 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.