Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.39 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Tezos has a market cap of $776.47 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,861,657 coins and its circulating supply is 989,304,782 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.