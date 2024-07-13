Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.91 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $773.15 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,843,096 coins and its circulating supply is 989,286,221 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.