The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $89.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $84.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

