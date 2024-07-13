The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.37% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $498,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.88. 2,727,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $483.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.64 and its 200-day moving average is $417.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

