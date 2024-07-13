The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

