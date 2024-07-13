The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $575.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $507.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $504.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $557.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.85 and its 200-day moving average is $478.19. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $328.94 and a 52-week high of $572.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

